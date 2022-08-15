Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 174,422 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,606,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $174,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.79. 674,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,015,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

