Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138,670 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.83% of Microchip Technology worth $346,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.29. 183,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,346. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock valued at $597,211. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.