Van ECK Associates Corp Has $504.47 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.44% of Royal Gold worth $504,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

RGLD stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.35. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

