Van ECK Associates Corp Has $197.52 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,949 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Biogen worth $197,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.18. 26,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.98. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.