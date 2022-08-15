Van ECK Associates Corp Has $191.01 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,961,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Kellogg worth $191,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.79. 61,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,462,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,188,102 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

