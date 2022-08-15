Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.27 Billion Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.6% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 8.44% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $1,269,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

NYSE AEM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

