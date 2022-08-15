Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 99,742 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 847,066 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $179,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.04. The stock had a trading volume of 88,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,837. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a PE ratio of 183.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.