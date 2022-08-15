Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 751,750 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,343,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,750 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $440,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,341. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

