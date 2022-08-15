Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,557,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,611 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $211,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 5.3 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $3.31 on Monday, hitting $66.27. 833,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,977,976. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

