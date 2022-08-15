Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917,542 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti makes up 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.42% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $535,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,038 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 174,224 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AU traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 167,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,717. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2935 per share. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

