Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,526,327 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526,327 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 11.02% of Equinox Gold worth $275,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Equinox Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 180,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 608,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

EQX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,141. Equinox Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

