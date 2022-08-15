Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

