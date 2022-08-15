Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.15% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,639,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GTO opened at $49.31 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $57.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

