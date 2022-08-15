Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 743,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,439,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.26 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.