Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 646 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,729,000 after purchasing an additional 947,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $45.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

