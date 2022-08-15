Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 438 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $175,476,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $131.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $361.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average is $136.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

