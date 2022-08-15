Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 268 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $110.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average is $105.79. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

