Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 272.4% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $12,463,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

