Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,690 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 191,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 160,340 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 130,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

