Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,020 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 556,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 124,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 35,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Vertical Research cut Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.