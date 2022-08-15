Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

