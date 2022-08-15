Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 8.2%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.55 and last traded at $53.70. 118,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,298,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after buying an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after purchasing an additional 931,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after purchasing an additional 252,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.