Uniswap Price Tops $8.49 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for approximately $8.49 or 0.00035207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.33 billion and approximately $193.04 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000381 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,444,306 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.