UniFarm 1-Day Volume Tops $41,083.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $109,060.84 and approximately $41,083.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UniFarm has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002296 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001534 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013728 BTC.
UniFarm Coin Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
