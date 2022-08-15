UniCredit (UNCRY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

UniCredit (OTCMKTS: UNCRY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2022 – UniCredit had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – UniCredit had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – UniCredit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.50 ($12.76). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – UniCredit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.90 ($12.14). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – UniCredit had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – UniCredit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €11.60 ($11.84) to €11.50 ($11.73). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – UniCredit had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €15.40 ($15.71) to €12.20 ($12.45).

7/8/2022 – UniCredit had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.70 ($11.94) to €12.00 ($12.24).

UniCredit stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. UniCredit S.p.A. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

