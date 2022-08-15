Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Hits $0.0325 on Exchanges (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $47,085.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002314 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036722 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
