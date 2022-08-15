Ultra Market Capitalization Achieves $111.59 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $111.59 million and $1.16 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,151.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00564017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00256926 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003945 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

