Ultiledger (ULT) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ultiledger (ULT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $25.42 million and approximately $21,005.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,096.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003979 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00128478 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036154 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065784 BTC.
Ultiledger Coin Profile
ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio.
