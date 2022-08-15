Ubex Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (UBEX)

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $185,519.75 and $24.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009589 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00230228 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000278 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

