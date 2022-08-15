Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $81.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.