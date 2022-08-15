Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Trading Down 9.9 %

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,545. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

