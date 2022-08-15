Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,150 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 134% compared to the average daily volume of 1,345 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 12.2 %

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. 535,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

