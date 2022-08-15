Turquoise Hill Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,150 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 134% compared to the average daily volume of 1,345 put options.
TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
