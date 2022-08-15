Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,500 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 740,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

NYSE TPB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 157,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.