TTP Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Western Union by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. 173,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

