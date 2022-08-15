TTP Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,596 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.32. 99,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,127. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $158.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

