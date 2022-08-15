TTP Investments Inc. Acquires 11,216 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 37.4% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TTP Investments Inc. owned 0.51% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $37,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $78.43.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.