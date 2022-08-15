Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Financial Review

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) and Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Truist Financial pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 27.25% 12.14% 1.35% Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 1 8 4 0 2.23 Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Truist Financial presently has a consensus price target of $57.39, suggesting a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $23.06 billion 2.96 $6.44 billion $4.41 11.66 Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 2,517 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

