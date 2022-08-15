TriumphX (TRIX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.42 Million

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $58,902.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004177 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00128666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00065688 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

According to CryptoCompare, "TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets."

