Trittium Reaches Market Capitalization of $528,209.99 (TRTT)

Trittium (TRTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Trittium has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Trittium has a market capitalization of $528,209.99 and $1,304.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Trittium

Trittium’s genesis date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin. Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc.

Trittium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

