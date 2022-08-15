Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.64.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 18.42%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,765,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.