Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.62

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.62, with a volume of 19929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.73.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The stock has a market cap of C$102.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.74.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tree Island Steel’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.