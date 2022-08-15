TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 901,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TGA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. 12,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,892. The company has a market capitalization of $243.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of TransGlobe Energy

About TransGlobe Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGA. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

