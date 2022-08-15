TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 901,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of TGA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. 12,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,892. The company has a market capitalization of $243.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.
