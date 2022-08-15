TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Down 25.6% in July

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 718,600 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 965,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 63,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 287,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,130. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -12.60%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading

