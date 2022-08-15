Trane Technologies (TT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $133.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $132.00 to $151.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00.

7/19/2022 – Trane Technologies was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00.

7/13/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $146.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $123.00.

7/8/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Trane Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Trane Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $124.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $156.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.54. 40,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,160. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Trane Technologies plc alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 364.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,379 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 156,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.