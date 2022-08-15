Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 39,226 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 115% compared to the average daily volume of 18,228 put options.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $100.02. 373,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,477,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.67. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $107.88.

Get Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.