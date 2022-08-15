Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

