Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$100.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.19.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$87.17. 942,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,767,902. The firm has a market cap of C$157.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.69.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

