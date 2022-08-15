TOP (TOP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million

TOP (TOP) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. TOP has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $64,803.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,153.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 57,586.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00028458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00036211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00126220 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

