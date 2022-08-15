TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 57.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $5.74 million and $69,907.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.