TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 57.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $5.74 million and $69,907.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000845 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.
TOKPIE Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.