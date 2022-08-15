Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.69

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

